News BriefsCheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20
D'Souza: Who's responsible for the voter fraud?
Political analyst Dinesh D'Souza questioned if something could be done about the alleged election fraud in last week's presidential race.
"If we can establish there was systematic cheating, the next question will be: who knew? Was this exclusively a Democratic Party operation? Did the media know in advance? Did digital moguls know? If so they would all be accessories to a massive criminal conspiracy," he tweeted today.
