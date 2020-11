3:00 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Watch: Rabbi David Feinstein laid to rest in Jerusalem Read more Hundreds gather in Jerusalem to pay their last respects to dean of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim, Rabbi David Feinstein. ► ◄ Last Briefs