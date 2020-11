2:55 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Kremlin: Putin discussed Syria post-conflict recovery with Assad "Vladimir Putin discussed Syria's post-conflict recovery and repatriation of refugees with Bashar al-Assad," according to the Kremlin. ► ◄ Last Briefs