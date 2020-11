2:34 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Corona labs at Ben Gurion to operate starting Sunday The Corona laboratories at Ben Gurion Airport will operate from Sunday. In the first phase, which will probably last a week or two, only the regular tests can be performed at a cost of NIS 45 with a result up to 14 hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs