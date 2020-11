2:07 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Pfizer and BioNTech data analysis: COVID vaccine 'strongly effective' The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is strongly effective, according to an early analysis of data from their large Phase 3 trial.



Volunteers who took the two injections three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo, according to the analysis.