1:48 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 UNRWA 'very optimistic' Biden will restore funding UN agency for Palestinian Arab 'refugees' faces massive spending shortfall - but is 'very optimistic' Biden will restore US funding.