Health Ministry: Likelihood that passenger brought COVID mutation low

The Ministry of Health said in response to the concern that Israelis were infected with a corona mutation caused by minks: "In Denmark, a small number of patients are currently infected with the mutation and they are isolated. The likelihood of a patient carrying the mutation to Israel is low. Even so, we are taking extra caution."

"The Ministry of Health together with the Home Front Command has issued a list of passengers returning from Denmark and they will be contacted this morning to perform a special test for coronavirus and check for the mutation. Until the results are received, passengers from Denmark are asked to enter isolation - Denmark has entered the list of red countries requiring isolation," it said.