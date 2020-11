12:39 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Cheshvan 22, 5781 , 09/11/20 Israelis feared infected with mutated coronavirus strain Read more Health Ministry testing 3 Israelis who returned from Denmark, on suspicion they are carrying a new mutated strain of the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs