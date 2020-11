6:38 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5781 , 08/11/20 Cheshvan 21, 5781 , 08/11/20 Netanyahu: Rabbi Sacks's insights will stand for all generations "The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, the former Chief Rabbi of Great Britain, was a spiritual leader and thinker who had many students", Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote, "His insights about the heritage of the Jewish people and antisemitism will stand in our generation and for generations to come". ► ◄ Last Briefs