82 years since Kristallnacht: Synagogues lit tomorrow night

On the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, this morning the World Organization of Synagogues called on thousands of synagogues in Israel and around the world to join the special initiative of the "March of Life." As part of this, thousands of synagogues from Israel and the Diaspora will be illuminated tomorrow night to commemorate the events of "Kristallnacht" and to strengthen global Jewish unity in the fight against anti-Semitism that is rising around the world.

According to David Ben Nae, chairman of the World Organization of Synagogues: “We must remember those days and fight together against the anti-Semitism we see again and again around the globe. We call on synagogues in Israel and around the world to turn on the lights tomorrow night and create a real connection between the Jews in Israel and in the Diaspora. "