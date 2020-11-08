MK Matan Kahane also waives salary increase

Yamina MK Matan Kahane announced he is waiving the expected increase in his salary starting in January 2021.

"At this time, when the economy is on the verge of a deep recession, this isn't the time to raise wages for Knesset Members, representatives of the public who are prostrate under the burden of the crisis. I declare that I'm joining my colleague in Yamina, Naftali Bennett, and waive the upcoming insane salary increase," he tweeted.