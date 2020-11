11:49 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5781 , 08/11/20 Cheshvan 21, 5781 , 08/11/20 Two Arabs arrested for firebombing police forces in a-Tur neighborhood Continuing last night's report about firebombs and fireworks at police forces who were called to the a-Tour neighborhood in Jerusalem, this morning they will be brought before the court with a request to extend their detention. ► ◄ Last Briefs