11:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5781 , 08/11/20 Police issue 3,832 citations over weekend for disobeying COVID orders Police issued 3,832 tickets over the weekend for disobeying government COVID-19 orders across the country, most of them (3,420) for not wearing a face mask.