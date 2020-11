11:31 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5781 , 08/11/20 Cheshvan 21, 5781 , 08/11/20 Man arrested for spraying gas at protesters released to house arrest The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court has released to three-day house arrest a young man who was allegedly involved in spraying deodorant on protesters. ► ◄ Last Briefs