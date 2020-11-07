|
19:52
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 20, 5781 , 07/11/20
Trump's social media director alleges 'voter fraud'
Pres. Trump's social media director, Ryann McEnany, claimed there was a campaign underway to steal the elections.
"For 3hrs tonight, I answered calls from ppl nationwide who experienced first-hand fraudulent activity with their votes From AZ & CA to PA, MI & WI, I heard story after story of MANY ballots sent to the deceased; sharpies provided at voting sites; the list goes on. #StopTheFraud," she tweeted.
