Hannity: NY woman who spit at officer arrested

Sean Hannity retweeted a report by the NY Post.

“A cop-hating demonstrator was charged with spitting in an NYPD sergeant’s face during wild protests in Manhattan Wednesday night, police said,” according to a NY Post report.

“Devina Singh, 24, was caught on video without a mask and screaming at the sergeant, ‘F— you, fascist!’ before allegedly spitting at him,” continued the report.

Approximately 50 protesters were arrested as they clashed with police demanding "every vote be counted."