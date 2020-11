19:49 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 20, 5781 , 07/11/20 Cheshvan 20, 5781 , 07/11/20 Watch Kamala Harris congratulate Joe Biden: 'We did it' Read more Kamala Harris makes call to congratulate Joe Biden: 'You're going to be next President of the United States.' ► ◄ Last Briefs