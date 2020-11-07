Smotrich calls for 'Buy in Israel' campaign ahead of Black Friday

Approximately two weeks ahead of the international "Black Friday" sale to open the holiday season in the US and around the world, MK Bezalel Smotrich is trying to encourage Israelis to buy local.

"The State of Israel is in one of the greatest economic crises it has ever known. Thousands of Israeli businesses have been closed for months, the self-employed are collapsing and need us to lift their heads above water, make a living and protect their families and dignity. Let's put politics aside and out of solidarity with Israel, skip shopping abroad this year, and buy local even if it is a little more expensive," he said.