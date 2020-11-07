19:16 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 20, 5781 , 07/11/20 Cheshvan 20, 5781 , 07/11/20 Barak: Biden 'experienced, responsible' president Former Israeli PM and IDF Chief of Staff Ehud Barak tweeted following announcement of Biden's presidential victory today: "Joe Biden [will be a] responsible, experienced and considerate and experienced president who will think before acting. There are also values. Not just [fancy] fireworks. He's a person who cares about [others]. A friend of Israel and a personal friend for generations. This is good for those who care about Israel - not just themselves. Will bring much of what has been missing here and there in recent years. Joe Biden, good luck!" ‎ ► ◄ Last Briefs