Rep. Omar accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing'

Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused Israel of violating international law and carrying out "ethnic cleansing" after Israeli security forces demolished homes built illegally by Bedouin in the Jordan Valley earlier this week.

“This a grave crime—in direct violation of international law. If they used any US equipment it also violates US law,” tweeted Omar, alongside a link to an article on the demolition.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)