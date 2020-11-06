US sanctions former Lebanese minister over Hezbollah ties

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah, Reuters reports.

Bassil heads the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), founded by Aoun, and has served as minister of telecoms, of energy and water and of foreign affairs.

