Vienna's head of anti-terror operations suspended

The head of anti-terror operations in the Austrian capital Vienna was suspended on Friday as details emerged of further security lapses in the run up to this week's jihadist attack which left four people dead, AFP reports.

Erich Zwettler, the head of Vienna's anti-terror agency, had "asked to be suspended from his functions", Vienna police chief Gerhard Puerstl told a press conference.

