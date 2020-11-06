Palestinian Arab detained in Israel ends hunger strike

A Palestinian Arab detained by Israel for his membership in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Friday ended a hunger strike after over 100 days, his wife said, according to AFP.

The announcement came amid concerns over the health of Maher al-Akhras, who had been protesting being held without charge.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)