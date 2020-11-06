|
20:46
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20
Trump: We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law
US President Donald Trump said on Friday, "We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”
