Biden plans speech as he edges closer to White House

Joe Biden leads in the state of Pennsylvania by 12,390 votes, having secured 3,307,724 votes in the battleground state.

President Donald Trump has 3,295,334 votes as of 1:00 p.m. ET Friday, with 96% of the votes having been counted.

