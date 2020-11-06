Palestinian Authority seeks takeover of Sebastia with visitors' center

The Palestinian Authority held a dedication ceremony earlier this week at the heritage site of Sebastia near Nablus. The ceremony is seen as a climactic event in the PA's attempt to take over such sites in Samaria.

Sebastia was a major city in ancient Israel during the First Temple period. It was later occupied by the Assyrians, the Greeks, the Romans, and the Byzantines. Churches and mosques were also built in the area.

"What is happening here is a national disgrace," said Yossi Dagan, Head of Samaria's Regional Council.

"One of the most important historical sites both to Israel and internationally has been neglected and abandoned to the Palestinian Authority," he added.