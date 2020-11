15:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20 Cheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20 Funerals and weddings raise morbidity rate among Druze in Golan Hghts. Heatlh officials and high-ranking military officers met today in the Druze village of Mas'ade in the Golan Heights. The purpose of the visit was to focus awareness on the fact that public gatherings such as weddings and funerals are responsible for the rise in the morbidity rate among the Druze population. ► ◄ Last Briefs