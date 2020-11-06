|
11:46
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20
2,000 Arabs arrested on their way to Temple Mount, sent back to PA-areas
Large Border Police and Police forces have arrested around two thousand Arabs from parts of Judea and Samaria who were on their way to the Temple Mount for Friday Muslim prayers. None of them had permits to cross the Green Line.
All of the Arabs were sent back to areas under Palestinian Authority control, via buses that had been prepared in advance by police.
