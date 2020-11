11:42 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20 Cheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20 BIG chain of stores announces plans to reopen in defiance of regulations According to a report in Kan News, the management of the BIG chain of stores has sent an announcement to the Attorney-General's office as well as to government officials, telling them that it plans to open its shopping centers next Sunday, regardless of regulations forbidding this at the current stage of lockdown. ► ◄ Last Briefs