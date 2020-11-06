Senior PA official attacks Ambassador Erdan

Ahmad Abu Holi, a member of the PLO Executive Committee and head of the “Refugee Department”, said on Thursday that the UN's failure to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict stems from the denial of Israeli governments of the “right of return”.

Abu Holi's remarks were made in response to Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, who said that one of the main reasons for the UN's failure to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict stems from its support for UNRWA.