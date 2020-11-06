|
Cheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20
Report: Defense establishment considering relief measures for Gaza
The defense establishment is interested in renewing the efforts to reach an agreement with Hamas through Egypt and Qatar, and in presenting an initial relief package that does not depend on progress on the issue of prisoners and missing persons, but on a few months of calm in Gaza, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.
According to the report, the measures on the agenda are the importation of products, entry permits for businessmen from Gaza and more.
