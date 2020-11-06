|
01:12
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 19, 5781 , 06/11/20
Report: US Defense Secretary has prepared a resignation letter
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has prepared a letter of resignation, according to three current defense officials quoted by NBC News on Thursday.
While it is not uncommon for Cabinet secretaries to prepare undated letters of resignation during a presidential transition, defense officials say Esper prepared his letter because he is one of the Cabinet officials long expected to be pushed out after the election.
Last Briefs