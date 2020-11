23:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Nikki Haley: The law must be followed Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeted on Thursday, "We all owe President Trump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail." ► ◄ Last Briefs