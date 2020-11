21:54 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Did Avraham Avinu “love” G-d or “fear” Him? Read more At Avraham's tenth and most difficult test, Akeidat Yitzchak, the Torah praises him as "G-d-fearing," and not as one who loves G-d. ► ◄ Last Briefs