20:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 'If courts will protect the ballots, Trump will win' Read more Arutz Sheva talked to Mark Zell, Chair. Republicans in Israel, who says he still sees 'path to victory' for Trump, urges optimism. ► ◄ Last Briefs