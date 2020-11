20:18 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Jewish poet given Christian reburial in Belarus Read more Remains of poet who wrote against anti-Semitism and died in Kazakhstan in 1941 exhumed, reburied in a Christian ceremony. ► ◄ Last Briefs