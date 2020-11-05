MK Zohar expresses thanks to supporters

Knesset member Miki Zohar has thanked supporters for backing him following a police interrogation prompted by Zohar's public criticism of Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit.

"Thank you for the love you have showered upon me. I appreciate this and thank you from the bottom of my heart. This is very emotional. With God's help and with your help, we will continue to fight for the truth without hesitation or fear," Zohar said.