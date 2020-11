19:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 President Trump statement: 'They can steal the election from us' President Donald Trump has just released the following statement: "If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election! if you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us." ► ◄ Last Briefs