News BriefsCheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20
Corona cabinet: Stores, B & B's may reopen on Sunday, but not malls
The Corona cabinet has decided that stores may reopen on Sunday. No more than four people at a time will be allowed in a store and a violation of this guideline will be prosecuted as a criminal offense.
Covered malls will remained closed as will open malls with more than twenty stores. Bed and Breakfast lodgings may reopen with a limit on six units per B & B, with one nuclear family per unit.
