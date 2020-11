18:42 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 The real America still stands with Trump Read more Theirs are simple questions: Will my country go broke, be able to defend itself, guard my children? The pollsters have never heard of them. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs