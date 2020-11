18:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 'The police have crossed red lines' Chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) has rebuked the police investigation of Knesset member Miki Zohar (Likud). "The police have crossed red lines. A Knesset member who is investigated for what he said during a public interview damages a democracy and is more appropriate to the dark methods of other sorts of regimes," Gafni said. ► ◄ Last Briefs