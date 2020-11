17:48 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 New yeshiva will combine traditional, chasidic, and secular learning A new yeshiva in the community of Rehelim in northern Samaria will combine traditional, chasidic, and secular learning, and will include preparation for high school matriculation (bagrut) exams. ► ◄ Last Briefs