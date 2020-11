17:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 IDF: Arabs destroy sheep enclosure, arrested near Yitzhar Read more 3 Arabs approached the Yitzhar community, vandalized local sheep pen, only to be detained by the IDF and taken in for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs