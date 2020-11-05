Cost of the corona: Quarter of a trillion shekels

Professor Yoram Lass from Tel Aviv's Sackler School of Medicine has said that the government has overreacted to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A quarter of a trillion shekels have been burned by the government over the unjustified hysteria surrounding the coronavirus," Lass said during an interview on 103 FM radio.

"Money doesn't grow on trees. We will pay for this with our pensions and wages, and with the taxes that our children and our children's children will pay for many years to come," Lass added.