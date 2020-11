17:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Prof. Shuki Shemer: Third COVID-19 wave on its way Read more Asuta Medical Center chair said coronavirus was a stubborn disease not about to just "go away", that additional outbreaks could be expected. ► ◄ Last Briefs