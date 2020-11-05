|
16:42
Likud MK calls out attorney general for 'mafioso tactics'
Likud Knesset member May Golan has reacted with harsh criticism of the investigation of fellow Knesset member MIki Zohar by the police at the direction of Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit.
"A publicly elected official who uncovers the mafioso tactics of the attorney general undergoes a politically inspired and embarrassing investigation at the police," Golan wrote on Twitter.
