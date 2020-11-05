Knesset members slam police investigation of Miki Zohar

Several prominent Knesset members have slammed the decision of Attorney General Mandelblit to investigate MK Miki Zohar (Likud).

These members include Betzalel Smotrich, Ayelet Shaked, and Ofir Sofer from the Yamina party, and Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis (Likud).

"A four hour police investigation of an elected official for criticizing the attorney general makes no sense," Akunis said. "This development shows we are going way downhill and such investigations must be stopped."