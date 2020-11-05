Dean of religious-Zionist rabbis thanks PM for education budget

The dean of religious-Zionist rabbis Rav Haim Drukman thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his instituting a fundamental change in how yeshivas and other religious educational institutions in the religious-Zionist sector are funded.

"We want to thank the prime minister for mainstreaming the budget of our educational institutions. Our budget will no longer come through the back door or through government coalition agreements," Drukman said, "but will be part of the overall educational budget."