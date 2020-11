15:52 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Health Ministry warns not to swim at the beach due to contamination The Health Ministry has issued a warning not to swim at the beach due to possible contamination of runoff and sewage water that has been deposited in beach water as a result of the recent rains. ► ◄ Last Briefs