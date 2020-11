15:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 'We all share the goal of preventing a nuclear Iran' Read more Defense Minister Benny Gantz to EU Ambassadors: Iran's quest for nuclear weapons could potentially spark a regional arms race. ► ◄ Last Briefs